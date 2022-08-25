Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.04

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $60.46 million and approximately $821,544.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003764 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077805 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 58,105,962 coins and its circulating supply is 57,934,435 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

