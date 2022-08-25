Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 16,601 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 127,848 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 97.2% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,796,488. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,246,196.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 192,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,030 and have sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

