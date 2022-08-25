Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

