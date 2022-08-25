Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

