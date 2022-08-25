Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 106 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $419.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

