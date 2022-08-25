Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 130 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $163.68. 61,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average of $172.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.