Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 917 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity makes up approximately 2.5% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after buying an additional 51,864 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of HQY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.