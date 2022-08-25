Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $50,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,218. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

