Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.61.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.07. 2,968,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average is $159.65. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

