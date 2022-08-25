Analysts Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target at $11.33

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNT shares. William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cognyte Software by 1,013.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 95,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Cognyte Software by 15.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 37,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 8.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

