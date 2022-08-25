Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $24.40

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE IMAX opened at $15.61 on Thursday. IMAX has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $875.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.32.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

