Analysts Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price at $73.18

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

