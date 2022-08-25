Analysts Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) PT at $283.10

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $259.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.