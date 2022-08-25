Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $13.25

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

PTVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pactiv Evergreen

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,268 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

