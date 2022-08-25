Analysts Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $24.71

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,147.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

