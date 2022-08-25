Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target at $51.83

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xencor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 279,080 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Xencor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

