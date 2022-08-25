Analysts Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT at $470.00

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $470.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

