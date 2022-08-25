Analyzing Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Cullman Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.25 million 4.25 $520,000.00 N/A N/A Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.65 $1.75 million $0.34 33.38

Cullman Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 6.98% 1.52% 0.24% Cullman Bancorp 15.38% 2.47% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Community Bancshares and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cullman Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

