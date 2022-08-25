Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.54

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.54 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 83.55 ($1.01). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 35,826 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.46. The stock has a market cap of £96.96 million and a PE ratio of 1,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

