Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Acquires $116,688.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AON Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AON traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $290.24. 715,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.20 and its 200-day moving average is $289.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.