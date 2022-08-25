Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and $1.01 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00106556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00266109 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00031247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

