Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lifted by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 184.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 7.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,764 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.84. 209,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.