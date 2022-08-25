Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,589,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.5% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

