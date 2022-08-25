Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $644,905.40 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

