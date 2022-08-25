Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $914.22

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 914.22 ($11.05) and traded as low as GBX 870 ($10.51). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 895 ($10.81), with a volume of 21,717 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of £131.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 867.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 914.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

