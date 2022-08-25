ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AETUF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

