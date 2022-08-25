ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.94

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.94 and traded as high as C$19.07. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$18.80, with a volume of 2,729,757 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.95. The firm has a market cap of C$12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$1,241,806.64. In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$1,241,806.64. Also, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 15,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$341,745.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

