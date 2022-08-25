Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Ardea Resources Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of ARRRF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 15,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,710. Ardea Resources has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.
About Ardea Resources
