Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ardea Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ARRRF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 15,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,710. Ardea Resources has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get Ardea Resources alerts:

About Ardea Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.