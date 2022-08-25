Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.33. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 42,716 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Stock Up 13.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.