Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 29,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

