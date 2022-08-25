ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,469 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,322,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,653,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IDLV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $28.16. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $32.50.

