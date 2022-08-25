Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 268,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 617.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 191,968 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

