Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 91.5% in August

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the July 31st total of 737,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of ARTL traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,219. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

