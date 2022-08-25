Arweave (AR) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Arweave has a market cap of $405.30 million and $12.19 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.14 or 0.00056503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000249 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

