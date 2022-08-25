Aryacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,717.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $288,421.12 and $9,717.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015245 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

