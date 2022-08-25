Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,130 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

FDX stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,900. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $271.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

