Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,449. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

