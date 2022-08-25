Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,031. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $300.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 954,125 shares of company stock worth $306,853,641 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.