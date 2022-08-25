Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $567,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. 118,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,352,824. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

