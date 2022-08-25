Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $159.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $96.68 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

