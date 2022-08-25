Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 2.5% Higher

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 83,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 464,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.