Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 2.5%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 83,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 464,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$178.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

