Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.65 million.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.63. The company had a trading volume of 103,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

