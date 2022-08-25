Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 493,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 210,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Aston Bay Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$8.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.11.

Aston Bay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge project located in central Virginia, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.