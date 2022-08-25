Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $205.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

