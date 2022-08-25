Astrantus Ltd Takes $363,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

JPM stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

