ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 85.2% in August

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AACG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.