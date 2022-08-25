Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ACAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Athena Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Get Athena Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Athena Consumer Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Athena Consumer Acquisition by 702.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 116,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.