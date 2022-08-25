AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AtriCure by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

