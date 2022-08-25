AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

